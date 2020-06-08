Person shot after man drove a vehicle into protesters, Seattle police say

SEATTLE, Washington (WJW) – One man is in police custody after driving his car through a barricade and into a crowd of protesters in Seattle.

A demonstrator was shot and wounded nearby, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital.

A man drove through 11th and hit a barricade. He exited his car and flashed a gun. The police say they have the man in custody and have the gun. They asked for anybody who is hurt to come to the barricade. A man was on the ground on 11th and Pine. He’s up now. pic.twitter.com/47eZZOvG59 — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 8, 2020

No one else was injured.

Demonstrators have been protesting for several days around a police precinct there for George Floyd.