Music industry, social media users mark ‘Blackout Tuesday’ to protest death of George Floyd

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Music industry leaders have declared this “Blackout Tuesday,” placing business operations on pause as protests continue over the killing of George Floyd.

Blackout Tuesday started as an effort promoted by a number of large music labels and has since expanded to a social media movement where users turn their profile images black and limit their daily posts to African American history, culture or art — or go silent. The effort is being promoted through the hashtags #BlackoutTuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused.

Lebron James, Steph Curry and Mick Jagger are among the celebrities showing support for the initiative.

However, some activists and influencers say posting blank black images with lots of tags can clog up feeds and make it harder to find information, according to CNN. They recommend posting resources or places to donate instead.

James, the NBA’s top star, posted a black square on his Instagram feed adding the hashtags #blackouttuesday and “#BLM.” A number of top NBA players along with the NBA account followed by posting a black square in solidarity.

“It is heartbreaking to see America tearing itself apart again over issues of race,” tweeted Rolling Stones singer Jagger. “Tomorrow I stand with my fellow artists and observe Blackout Tuesday to combat racial discrimination and social injustice.”

While many music labels vowed not to release any new music, Columbia Record posted this can’t be a day off. They’re calling it, “a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity.”

“On Tuesday June 2nd, Columbia Records will observe ‘Blackout Tuesday,’” the music label that represents Beyonce and John Legend wrote in a statement. “We continue to stand with the Black community, our staff, artists, and peers in the music industry. Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen.”

According to CNET, Spotify plans to add an 8-minute and 46-second “silent” track to some of its playlists on podcasts on Tuesday. That represents the amount of time a former Minneapolis police officer pinned down George Floyd with his knee.