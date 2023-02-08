Since 2019, KXAN investigators have tracked the way Texas law enforcement reports missing persons cases to a public database that has helped find loved ones and bring closure to families. During our reporting, Texas became one of a handful of states to require police to share critical details with the National Missing & Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). In the years to follow, our team found loopholes in the law allowing potentially thousands of cases to fall through the cracks – prompting lawmakers to take a closer look at transparency and accountability.