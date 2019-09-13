Meet the Investigates Team

Josh Hinkle
Director of Investigations & Innovation
Josh Hinkle is KXAN’s Director of Investigations & Innovation, leading the station’s duPont and IRE Award-winning investigative team on multiple platforms. He also leads KXAN’s political coverage as the executive producer and host of “State of Texas,” a weekly program focused on the Texas Legislature and elections, seen in 12 markets statewide. His work on the show has been honored three times with the national Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism in…
Erin Cargile
Investigative Reporter
If you have an issue that needs investigating, Erin Cargile wants to hear from you. She’s been covering news in Austin for more than a decade, and joined the station’s award-winning KXAN investigative team in 2018. Prior to becoming a full-time investigator, Erin has pretty much done it all at KXAN. She started out as the Hill Country reporter, then moved into Austin and covered the education beat for 10 years and spent about five years anchoring weekend morning and evening newscasts.
Jody Barr
Investigative Reporter
Jody Barr graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2005 with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism.
He served as an investigative reporter in Cincinnati, OH and Columbia, S.C. before joining KXAN in July, 2017.
Arezow Doost
Investigative Reporter
Arezow Doost is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined KXAN in August of 2016 as an investigative reporter.
This isn’t Arezow’s first stint in Austin. She attended the University of Texas and also worked in the city professionally nearly a decade ago. This time, she returns with her family including her husband and three kids Zade, Kai and Zara.
Kevin Clark
Investigative Reporter
Kevin comes to Texas after spending the last five years reporting in Florida. While in Jacksonville, Kevin’s stories about illegal gambling and child adoptions sparked state investigations. He also reported from the field during Hurricanes Matthew and Irma.
Kevin is a proud graduate of the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. While it’s not the shade of orange he’s used to rooting for, he’s excited to check out a few Longhorns games.
David Barer
Investigative Producer/Reporter
David was born and raised in Houston. He received a bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University and a master’s of journalism degree from The University of Texas at Austin. David has reported for Reporting Texas, KUT News, Austin American-Statesman, Associated Press, Texas Climate News and Community Impact Newspaper. His work has been syndicated by many more publications. While studying at UT, David was selected from students throughout the country to help cover President Obama’s inauguration as a digital reporter for PBS NewsHour.