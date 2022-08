MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS declared an adult patient a trauma alert after a motorcyclist collided with a dog.

EMS responded to the collision at 8:24 p.m. Saturday. It happened in the 14700 block of FM 1100 Road in Manor. That’s between Giese Lane and Manda Road.

ATCEMS tweeted that STAR Flight transported the patient to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

There is no information on the condition of the dog.