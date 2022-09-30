MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Police Department identified 38-year-old David Ponce as the victim killed Wednesday evening in Manor after being struck by an unknown vehicle.

Image of David Ponce (MPD photo)

MPD said the vehicle was headed south in the 100 block of North Lexington Street. Officers said when the driver of the vehicle hit Ponce, they did not stop to render aid.

“David is a long-time Manor resident and was well known as he could normally be seen walking around and visiting with employees and customers around downtown,” MPD said.

Police said officers were seeking to speak with drivers that were in the area around the time the incident occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to contact the Manor Police Department at police@manortx.gov or call 512-272-8177 and ask to speak with Sgt. Struble.