MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Lexington and Parsons Streets.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Travis County Emergency Services District 12 tweeted that the intersection was closed and drivers should avoid the area.

ATCEMS said an adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Extended road closures are expected in the area during the investigation of the incident.