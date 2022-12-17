MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — In a Friday announcement, the Manor ISD School Board said the district’s superintendent, Dr. Andre Spencer, would be leaving Dec. 30.

“Dr. Spencer has been transparent about his intent to return to the Northeast to be closer to his family and the Manor ISD Board of Trustees congratulates him on this important next step in his professional and personal life. We thank him for his leadership during these last two years,” the board said.

The search for the district’s new superintendent will begin in January, according to the school board. Until one is found, Chief Schools Officer Michael Perkins will serve as acting superintendent of Manor ISD.

“As we wind down for a much-needed holiday break, the Board of Trustees would like to thank our entire school community for your continued support and commitment to Manor ISD,” the board said.