MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Monday to appoint Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill as interim superintendent. She takes over for acting superintendent and Chief Schools Officer Michael Perkins. He stepped into the role after previous superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer left in December.

Williams-Hill joined Manor ISD in September 2022 as the chief human capital officer. According a press release from the district, she worked at Austin ISD in various roles. She holds a Ph.D. in school improvement from Texas State University. She also has a master’s degree in education administration, a master’s in social work and a Bachelor of Arts in social work, also from Texas State University.

The district says Williams-Hill “is excited to serve as interim superintendent of schools and looks forward to continuing working with scholars, staff and the community.”

JG Consulting, a group that helps with executive-level searches, is helping Manor ISD in its search for a permanent superintendent.