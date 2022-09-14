Fire burns home on Cabinet Drive in Manor on Sept. 13, 2022. (Courtesy: Manor PD)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Police said Tuesday night a homeowner and their dog are safe after a home caught fire in the Presidential Glenn neighborhood.

According to Travis County ESD 12, the fire started in the kitchen of the home on Cabinet Drive, which is just east of Bois D’Arc Lane and north of U.S. 290.

An 11:40 p.m. tweet from Travis County ESD 12 said crews were able to extinguish the flames.

ESD 12 tweeted its thanks to the Pflugerville Fire Department and the Manor Police Department for their help.