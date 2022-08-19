MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Crews with the Manor Fire Department said working smoke detectors alerted those inside a home that caught fire early Friday morning. They said everyone was able to get out safely.

Crews were called to the fire at 1:23 a.m. on Greywacke Drive. That is half-a-mile east of FM 973 in the Stonewater neighborhood.

Manor FD said crews saw flames when they arrived and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

It said crews with the Pflugerville Fire Department were on standby in case additional resources were needed.

Manor FD did not say what caused the fire or how much damage was done.