MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are hurt after a rollover crash near Manor.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on North State Highway 130 where it intersects with Farm to Market Road 973. Southbound SH 130 is currently closed.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV, and the 18-wheeler ended up rolling over.

2 injured in crash on SH 130 at FM 973 near Manor (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 6:04 a.m. that traffic is being diverted and drivers should expect delays in the area.