AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on US 290 that involved an 18-wheeler, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened just before midnight Saturday near FM 1100 and US 290 eastbound. Upon arrival, ATCEMS found one person pinned in and extrication was in progress.

One patient was declared dead at the scene, ATCEMS said. STAR Flight took a second adult patient to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.

The roadway was temporarily closed for investigation, but it has since reopened.