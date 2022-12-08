MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A young woman is dead and a teenager is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. The Manor Police Department said the crash happened at 10:21 p.m. near U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973.

According to police, a 20-year-old female was driving on southbound 973. Witnesses told police the driver tried to beat a red light and ended up hitting a 17-year-old female driver heading westbound on 290. The 20-year-old died at the scene. The teen was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.