MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle Thursday evening in Manor.

Travis County ESD No. 12 said it happened at the intersection of Shadow Glen Boulevard and Highway 290.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that a deceased on scene pronouncement was obtained for one adult patient, and that no other patients were involved.

Texas Department of Transportation Austin said at 7:01 p.m. that all Westbound lanes of U.S. 290 were closed due to the crash. Travis County ESD No. 12 and ATCEMS also said to avoid the area and expect road closures.