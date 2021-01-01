Watch Soon: Lone Star New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Dallas

Logo for Lone Star NYE 2021 from downtown Dallas, Texas on December 31, 2020.

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR/KXAS) – As we ring in 2021, Nexstar Inc. and KXAS, the NBC affiliate in Dallas, are coming together once again to broadcast a New Year’s Eve special, “Lone Star NYE 2021.”

The New Year’s Eve Program will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey.

This year’s program will feature Eli Young Band, singer Ryan Berg from NBC’s “The Voice” and the traditional Dallas’ Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular.

“Lone Star NYE 2021” will broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

You can watch the livestream above, or CLICK HERE.