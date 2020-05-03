The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports 2 million people with mental illness are booked into jails each year. Most are not violent criminals, and the majority have yet to face trial. In jail, many of those individuals do not receive necessary treatment, stay longer than people without mental illness and risk victimization as their conditions worsen.

This is also an important issue in Texas, where many people do not have access to the resources they need for help. We have compiled a comprehensive list for people seeking information about mental health issues and the justice system. We hope you find it helpful. And if you have suggestions for something we might have missed, email us at investigates@kxan.com.