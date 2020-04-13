Skip to content
Locked in Limbo
GET HELP: Resources for navigating mental health and Texas’ justice system
LOCKED IN LIMBO: Texas inmates bounce between jail and mental health help
INVESTIGATION: ‘He’s got a sword.’ A ‘delusional’ Texas man’s long wait for help
LISTEN: Texas mom fights for veteran son’s access to state hospital treatment
EXPLORE SOLUTIONS: Alternatives for Texas inmates’ competency restoration
More Locked in Limbo Headlines
Austin woman’s murder leads to suspect’s 20-year state hospital stay
Locked in Limbo: Inside the Investigation
Get Help
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 23 COVID-19 cases
Lampasas County has 4 cases of COVID-19
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 6 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Caldwell County confirms 22 cases of COVID-19 in area, 8 recovered
Lee County confirms 6 cases of COVID-19 in area
Gillespie County reporting 5 cases of coronavirus
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; all considered recovered
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 27 total cases
Burnet County has 29 COVID-19 cases
Bastrop County has 128 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Travis County has 77 deaths, 2,459 total COVID-19 cases
Williamson County has 19 deaths, 481 total COVID-19 cases
Hays County has 221 total coronavirus cases, 3 COVID-19-related deaths
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Gov. Abbott’s Monday announcement details state’s ‘continued safe and strategic’ reopening
TxDOT latest state agency to be victim of ‘ransomware’ attack
Businesses, gyms, and everything that will reopen in Texas on Monday
Record heat possible early this week
Austin at stage 3 of newly-released COVID-19 risk chart, Austin Public Health says
Don't Miss
Austin at stage 3 of newly-released COVID-19 risk chart, Austin Public Health says
FBI: 3 suspects named in jewelry store robbery, 1 wrote apology letter to injured security guard
Businesses, gyms, and everything that will reopen in Texas on Monday
Tesla considering building its next factory in Austin
Family sues Austin nursing home in worker’s death
Thunderbirds flew over Austin Wednesday
