LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — A Llano-based KXAN viewer captured a sweet interaction between their pet bull and a fawn last week.

Charlie, a two-and-a-half-year-old Brahman bull, was outside making a new furry friend, as his owners looked on.

“Around lunch on [June 6] I heard a fawn while outside and I looked up to see this sweet interaction between ‘Charlie’ the Bull and this new baby fawn. It immediately made me think of the book ‘Are You my Mother?'” the viewer wrote in an email to KXAN.