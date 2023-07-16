Photo of the Moore Peak Fire in Llano County taken Friday. (Courtesy Felicia Perez, Double F Photography)

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A brush fire began burning at a ranch in Llano County Thursday afternoon and has remained active through Sunday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Officials said the fire was likely started by someone in the area operating machinery.

Here are some photos of the fire taken by KXAN viewers:

Photo of the Moore Peak Fire in Llano County as seen from Kingsland. (Courtesy Max Galyen)

Photo of the Moore Peak Fire in Llano County taken Friday. (Courtesy Felicia Perez, Double F Photography)

Fire in Llano County taken Friday. (Courtesy Alan Jensen)

Photo of the Moore Peak Fire in Llano County taken Friday. (Courtesy Felicia Perez, Double F Photography)

Photo of the Moore Peak Fire in Llano County as seen from Kingsland. (Courtesy Max Galyen)

Llano County put a burn ban in place July 10.