LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A brush fire began burning at a ranch in Llano County Thursday afternoon and has remained active through Sunday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Officials said the fire was likely started by someone in the area operating machinery.
Here are some photos of the fire taken by KXAN viewers:
Llano County put a burn ban in place July 10.
