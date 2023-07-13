LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials in Llano County said there was a large fire near East Highway 71 and County Road 307.

Officials said the fire is about two acres in size and growing, but there were no evacuations put in place as of 2 p.m.

Air support from the Texas Forest Service was en route to assist with the fire, according to the Llano County Office of Emergency Management.

The fire is on a ranch property in the area, but there were no structures currently in danger, according to Llano officials.

As of July 10, Llano County had a burn ban in place.