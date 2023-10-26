Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN Live’s top morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) – Due to the rain moving through Llano County Thursday morning, the Llano Independent School District is delaying the start of classes by two hours, according to a Facebook post by the Llano County Office of Emergency Management.

The OEM said buses will run two hours later than normal.

The county’s Facebook page is also providing updates on flooded roads and other weather conditions in the area.

This is a developing story.