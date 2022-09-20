LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Tina Castelan took over as head librarian at the Llano Library last December. This month, she said she submitted her resignation to Library Director Amber Milum.

On Monday, she said she was asked to pack up her belongings and leave.

”I just really did not want to work here anymore,” said Castelan. “I wanted to be supported. I want people to trust my professional decisions and how I work.”

Castelan said she resigned a day after presenting a letter of grievance signed by other librarians in the Llano County Library System. The grievance letter given to KXAN highlights several issues, including claims the Llano County Library System is inadequately staffed and the director is operating outside the guidelines of the currently approved policy and procedures.

Castelan’s departure comes after Suzette Baker was fired as head librarian at the Kingsland Branch Library in Llano County on March 9.

“This is the final warning and termination,” Baker said, as she pointed out why she was removed from her position. “For creating a disturbance, insubordination, violation of policies and failure to follow instructions.”

Baker said she was given the warning to remove books by her boss, but she did not comply. KXAN reached out to Llano County for comment to discuss censorship claims and the resignation of the Llano County head librarian. Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham sent the following statement:

“As you know, Llano County is involved in a federal lawsuit regarding our libraries, therefore, information I can provide at this time is limited and unfortunately, we cannot accommodate your invitation for an interview at this time. With respect to our current and former employees, I will not discuss discipline or departures.” Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham

KXAN’s Nabil Remadna will have more on this story during KXAN News at 6 p.m. This article will be updated after that report.