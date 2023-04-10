LLANO COUNTY, Texas — In a special meeting Thursday, the Llano County Commissioners Court will discuss plans to “continue or cease operations of the current physical Llano County Library System,” according to the agenda.

In a civil court case against Llano County, a federal court partially granted a preliminary injunction, ordering the return of books previously removed from the county’s library system in March.

According to court documents, the county must also update the library system’s searchable catalog to reflect that the books were available for checkout and keep them from removing any more books.

On Oct. 28, 2022, a lawsuit brought by Llano County residents was brought against their county government and library system in connection with “removed” books at the public libraries.

According to a past KXAN report, attorneys for the plaintiffs said the books were targeted for removal due to their content, while the defense argued that the books were removed due to other reasons.

The removals began in December 2021 after the Llano County Commissioners’ Court dissolved the library board and created a new advisory board.

According to the notice, this action item will include discussion and action regarding the continued employment and/or status of library employees and the “feasibility of the use of the library premises by the public.”

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Llano County JP#4 Courtroom in Llano, the notice said.