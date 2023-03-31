LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — In a civil court case against Llano County, a federal court partially granted a preliminary injunction, ordering the return of books previously removed from the county’s library system.

According to court documents, the county must also update the library system’s searchable catalog to reflect that the books were available for checkout and keep them from removing any more books.

On Oct. 28, a lawsuit brought by Llano County residents was brought against their county government and library system in connection to “removed” books at the public libraries.

A motion to dismiss the lawsuit was also partially granted by the court related to the library’s OverDrive e-book catalog. Those books will not return to the OverDrive catalog because the library now uses a different e-book digital service.

According to a past KXAN report, attorneys for the plaintiffs said that the books were targeted for removal due to their content, while the defense argued that the books were removed due to other reasons.

The removals began in December 2021 after the Llano County Commissioners’ Court dissolved the library board and created a new advisory board.

