LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – On Saturday, two people were found dead floating in the Llano River in Kingsland. Officials have opened homicide investigations regarding the deaths.

LCSO said at approximately 10:10 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was received regarding two people lying face down in the water. Deputies and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens then responded to the scene.

The two people were confirmed to be dead, and Texas Rangers and LCSO investigators were called out to the scene.

According to officials, the two deaths were being investigated as homicides.

LCSO identified the victims as Mark Baldwin and Kellie Leeann McCormick, both of Kingsland.

Officials asked that anyone with any information regarding this case call the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767 or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-TIPS (8477).

LCSO said there have not been any arrests made in connection to the investigation, and there was no suspect information currently available.

This incident is Llano County’s second double-homicide investigation in 2023. An earlier incident occurred in January.