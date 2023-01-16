LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two teenagers were arrested early Monday in connection to the murders of a father and son in Tow, Texas, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Kyler Allen, 19, and Jordan Ostrander, 19, were arrested early Monday and charged with capital murder, a press release said.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said Preston Wessling, 38, and his son Evan Wessling, 14, were found with gunshot wounds around 4:49 a.m. at the driveway of the family’s home on Airport Road.

On Sunday KXAN spoke with Howard Wessling Sr., Preston’s father and Evan’s grandfather.

He said he knows one of the suspects and thought he and his grandson were friends.

“I didn’t know this kid was an enemy,” Wessling Sr. said. “He was my grandson’s friend. I don’t know how to understand it. Maybe he could sit and tell me why. You know, I hope he can sit and tell me why he done it. But I hope to God he’s in jail when he tells me that.”

The suspects are being held in the Guadalupe County Jail, the LCSO said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers and the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office helped with the arrests.