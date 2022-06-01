AUSTIN (KXAN) — To mark the start of Pride Month, President Joe Biden once again called for federal approval of a stalled piece of legislation that would offer new protections to LGBTQ+ Americans.

In his presidential proclamation recognizing June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month, Biden said he will continue “to call on the Congress to pass the Equality Act, which will enshrine long overdue civil rights protections and build a better future for all LGBTQI+ Americans.”

Among other things, the Equality Act would amend existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics. Those protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education and other areas. Many states have no such protections, including Texas.

As the bill’s legislative summary page denotes, “The bill prohibits an individual from being denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room, and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual’s gender identity.”

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the bill by a vote of 224 to 206 in Feb. 2021. Every Democratic House member voted in favor of the Equality Act, including the 13 members of the Texas delegation. However, every Republican member of the Texas House delegation — all 22 lawmakers — opposed the measure. Only three Republicans ended up supporting it: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, John Katko of New York and Thomas Reed of New York.

As many of Biden’s legislative agenda items have, the bill has now lost momentum in the U.S. Senate, which would require 60 votes to clear the chamber and head to the president’s desk.

KXAN reached out Wednesday evening to Texas’ two Republican senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, and will update this story once they share their updated stance on this legislation.

Earlier this year, more than 400 companies publicly shared their support for the Equality Act. One of those companies included Tesla, which opened its headquarters outside Austin with a large, celebrity-filled party in April.

While there are no nondiscrimination protections adopted statewide for gender identity or sexual orientation, some local governments in Central Texas have expanded what they included as protected classes.

Last year Pflugerville residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of a change to the city’s charter that officially banned discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. The City of Austin includes protections for the LGBTQ community in its city code by preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in housing and other areas.

Meanwhile, Travis County leaders also approved a resolution to fly the rainbow Progress Pride flag outside county buildings for the first time. As part of that resolution, county staff members will work to develop a policy that bans contractors from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or veteran status.