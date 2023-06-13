TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — County commissioners voted Tuesday to officially recognize June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and they’ll follow that with an event to raise the rainbow flag outside the Travis County building in downtown Austin.

The proclamation they approved reads, “Travis County recognizes the critical need for education and awareness to end discrimination and prejudice against the LGBTQIA+ community, and is committed to supporting dignity and equality for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The flag-raising ceremony is set to start at noon Tuesday at the Travis County Administrative Building, located at Seventh and Lavaca Streets in downtown Austin. KXAN will provide a live stream of the event in this story and on the station’s Facebook page.

This recognition comes after state lawmakers considered and ultimately approved a number of restrictions this year that affect the LGBTQ+ community in Texas. For instance, Gov. Greg Abbott already signed a bill into law that bans transgender minors from receiving certain health care options, like puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapies, to aid in their transition. Several legal and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups announced they plan to file a lawsuit to challenge the law from going into effect in September.

The governor signaled he will also soon add his signature to a measure that will ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams at the collegiate level, which expands upon a law enacted in 2021 that prevented trans athletes from competing in school sports that match their gender identity.

Advocates are also worried about how a bill signed into law Monday, which Abbott said would help keep students from accessing sexually explicit material, may lead to schools eventually removing books that contain LGBTQ+ themes or characters.

These political debates happening in Texas and several other states this year contributed to the Human Rights Campaign deciding to declare a nationwide state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people. Despite the heightened awareness about threats emerging from the current political climate, several communities throughout Central Texas are holding their own Pride celebrations this month. Austin, however, is keeping with its tradition of waiting to have its Pride parade until August.