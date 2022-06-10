AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County District Court judge has granted a temporary restraining order that will block the Texas Department of Family Protective Services from investigating some families with transgender children receiving gender affirming care, Lambda Legal, one of the groups involved in the lawsuit confirmed to KXAN.

The ACLU of Texas also confirmed the ruling in a tweet this afternoon.

According to Nicholas Guillory, a law fellow with Lambda Legal, the order only protects the three families named in this lawsuit and any family of “Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays,” or PFLAG, members. PFLAG has 17 chapters in the state of Texas, including one in Austin.

“Many of them were watching, and we immediately notified them, and they are very relieved that they can at least temporarily not have these investigations hang over their head,” Guillory said.

That temporary restraining order will be in place until an injunction hearing can take place, which has not been scheduled yet, according to Guillory.

You can read the lawsuit filed earlier this week below. It named Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), Jaime Masters, the Commissioner of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and DFPS:

It’s not the first time a Travis County judge has temporarily blocked Texas DFPS from investigating parents of transgender children. Guillory said to their knowledge there are nine families in Texas being investigated by DFPS right now.

The family of a 16-year-old trangender child, along with Houston-based psychologist Megan Mooney, Ph.D, filed a lawsuit against the governor, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters and DFPS, after they were informed they were being investigated earlier this year.

In March, Judge Amy Clark Meachum granted a temporary restraining order to block the DFPS from investigating the parents of that transgender teen. Shortly after, Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal.

The series of lawsuits come after Gov. Greg Abbott had issued a directive on Feb. 22 for DFPS to pursue child abuse investigations of parents who help their transgender children get gender-affirming care.

“Loving and affirming your child and empowering them to be themselves is the highest calling of any parent, no matter your child’s gender. If it takes a court ruling to ensure that the law protects families who lead with love in support of transgender Texans, so be it,” said Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National, in a release earlier this week.

KXAN News is reaching out to the Attorney General’s office and Gov. Abbott’s office and will update this article if we hear back. This is a developing story and will be updated.