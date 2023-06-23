If you or someone you know needs support or advice, you can go online to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to chat with a counselor or call 988. These resources are available 24/7.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In honor of Pride Month, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP) spoke with KXAN about how suicide impacts the LGBTQ+ community and advice on how to help with prevention.

AFSP volunteer board member Bradley Balandis. (Courtesy AFSP)

AFSP volunteer board member Bradley Balandis spoke about his own journey as a child, when he was “pushed out of the closet” by a classmate. The “completely brutal” aftermath taxed Balandis’ mental health.

“I know a lot of queer people have experienced similar situations,” Balandis said. “My teammates dropped me as a friend, kids threw food at me eating in the cafeteria, and someone even ripped out a tree from my dad’s front yard. I mean, it was truly a really challenging coming out experience. I struggled immensely with my mental health during that time.”

During that same time, Balandis’ boyfriend was also outed.

“I recall being on the phone with one of my first boyfriends begging him not to take his own life,” Balandis said. “I don’t know how I would have survived those years without the support of my family and a few high school teachers that basically protected me.”

What pushed him into advocacy — which he notes is not his day job — was the loss of a family member to suicide. Balandis found AFSP and volunteered at one of the group’s “Out of the Darkness” walks.

“I never really thought that I would end up being an advocate for suicide prevention,” Balandis said. There’s so many young queer people that don’t have the support that I did…As the environment for LGBTQIA+ people has worsened in Texas specifically, it’s really been a mission of mine to support those people that are most at risk and use my platform to bring visibility to the key issues affecting LGBTQIA+ folks.”

AFSP provided the following advice:

AFSP claims that around “22% of LGBTQ+ youth reported attempting suicide in 2021, 81.7% of transgender individuals ages 16+reported serious thoughts of suicide in their lifetime and 40% reported attempted suicide in their lifetime.”

“It’s not an individual’s LGBTQ identity itself that elevates risk for suicide,” Balandis said. “It’s the experience is of trauma, violence, discrimination and marginalization that increases the risk of suicide for LGBTQ young people. That can be experienced at the individual level or at the policy level.”

Recent legislation across the U.S. prompted the organization to issue a statement, written by AFSP chief medical officer Christine Yu Moutier and chief of public policy Laurel Stine, that calls on politicians to oppose bills that “create inequalities for the LGBTQ community.”

“The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention calls upon policymakers to consider the negative physical and mental health impact that can be brought on by laws that discriminate and harm the LGBTQ community, including recently introduced bills across the country specifically targeting the rights of transgender individuals. Our organization is dedicated to improving access to evidence-based LGBTQ-affirming physical and mental health care that in turn reduces stigma, harm and suicide risk. We take our responsibility to educate the public about mental health and suicide very seriously, especially when communities are at increased risk.” AFSP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Yu Moutier, and Chief of Public Policy Laurel Stine, J.D., M.A.

“Suicide is not a partisan issue,” Balandis said. “Research shows that, for an LGBTQ child, if a teacher, parent or people around them use their chosen names, you can statistically reduce their suicide risks through that. Listen to queer people, acknowledge them and treat them the way that they want to be treated. And that can reduce suicide risk.”

For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.