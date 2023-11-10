SHERMAN, Texas (KXAN) — A North Texas school district has taken back its decision to remove students from roles in an upcoming high school musical after community backlash, according to a press release.

Sherman ISD previously said that students involved in Sherman High School’s production of “Oklahoma!” could not act in roles that did not match a student’s assigned sex at birth. This was justified, the district claimed, because of obscene content in the musical.

“The version of the musical production originally scheduled…is intended for an older audience, and Sherman ISD strives to produce a musical suitable for all ages. After further review of the options available, the District plans to utilize a different version of the production,” the district said.

With a newer all-ages version to be used, the district said that it will allow students to act in roles regardless of their assigned sex at birth, and that factor will not be considered in casting. KXAN has asked if already cast roles will be reinstated.

“Sherman ISD values the diversity of our students and staff and knows this has been an especially difficult time for many of our students,” the district’s statement reads. “We want to thank our community for the care and patience they have shown as we have navigated these difficult circumstances.”

The statement also notes the need for a “formal review process” of productions and scripts, which the district said it will implement.