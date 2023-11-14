SHERMAN, Texas (KXAN) — During a board meeting on Monday, the Sherman Independent School District board unanimously voted to reinstate the original script and cast in the upcoming high school musical production of ‘Oklahoma!’ after community backlash.

Earlier this month, the district said students involved in the musical could not act in roles that did not match a student’s assigned sex at birth because of the adult content in the play.

After community backlash, the board then took back its decision to remove students and then approved a different version of the play the board said was for all ages.