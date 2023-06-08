Preview of Waterloo Park and the Moody Amphitheater lit up (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Waterloo Greenway’s annual “Rainbow on the Creek” will be held Saturday, with several offerings available to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride.

The full lineup of events runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with doors at 5, at Moody Amphitheater and Waterloo Park.

The fest will be hosted by Aira Juliet and will feature several performers and artists in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community. The full lineup is below:

5 p.m. – Doors

6 p.m. – Papi Siii!

Reggaeton and Latin gay vibes featuring DJ Gabby Got It and Eriq Stylez

6:30 p.m. – VOICES OF PRIDE!

Featuring Miguel St. Michael & Mama Duke

7 p.m. – WORKOUT WITH ERICA NIX SHOWCASE!

Featuring a curated lineup of local LGBTQIA+ artists & performers

7:30 p.m. – VERTARIAS & SMV & FRIENDS!

She23, Majesty, and Vertarias ignite the stage with high-energy choreography and

expressive lyricism that pays homage to musical groups of the 90’s

8 p.m. – VYLETTE WARD & FRIENDS

Austin Drag Showcase hosted by Vylette Ward

9 p.m. – HOUSE OF LEPORE

A chosen family of queer performance artists dedicated to ballroom/vogue culture

including voguers, drag artists, singers, rappers, DJs, models, and more!

To view full details on upcoming programming, visit Waterloo Greenway’s website.