AUSTIN (KXAN) — Waterloo Greenway’s annual “Rainbow on the Creek” will be held Saturday, with several offerings available to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride.
The full lineup of events runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with doors at 5, at Moody Amphitheater and Waterloo Park.
The fest will be hosted by Aira Juliet and will feature several performers and artists in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community. The full lineup is below:
5 p.m. – Doors
6 p.m. – Papi Siii!
Reggaeton and Latin gay vibes featuring DJ Gabby Got It and Eriq Stylez
6:30 p.m. – VOICES OF PRIDE!
Featuring Miguel St. Michael & Mama Duke
7 p.m. – WORKOUT WITH ERICA NIX SHOWCASE!
Featuring a curated lineup of local LGBTQIA+ artists & performers
7:30 p.m. – VERTARIAS & SMV & FRIENDS!
She23, Majesty, and Vertarias ignite the stage with high-energy choreography and
expressive lyricism that pays homage to musical groups of the 90’s
8 p.m. – VYLETTE WARD & FRIENDS
Austin Drag Showcase hosted by Vylette Ward
9 p.m. – HOUSE OF LEPORE
A chosen family of queer performance artists dedicated to ballroom/vogue culture
including voguers, drag artists, singers, rappers, DJs, models, and more!
To view full details on upcoming programming, visit Waterloo Greenway’s website.