AUSTIN (KXAN) — LGBTQ+ community members and allies gathered in Austin Saturday to participate in the 2023 Queerbomb event.

Queerbomb is an inclusive rally and march created by and for Austin’s queer community that has put on LGBTQ+ events in Austin since 2010.

Saturday night attendees marched and partied on Sixth Street in celebration of Pride Month.

People attend the 2023 Queerbomb event in Austin (KXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

Attendees were encouraged to dress up and bring everything they could to represent themselves in the procession.

The organization said it hosts pride events on the first Saturday of June every year. Throughout the rest of the year, Queerbomb said it holds fundraising events within the community.