AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the early hours of June 28, 1969, New York Police raided the Stonewall Inn, a bar in Greenwich Village, and aggressively pulled members of the LGBTQ+ out of their safe haven and into the streets. It was not uncommon for police at this time to raid bars where lesbians and gay men were known to visit, but on this night, some decided to fight back.

LGBTQ+ people had been protesting before this event, but the Stonewall uprising — as it would later be known — took the gay rights movement from the fringes to the mainstream, per the Library of Congress.

One year after the riot in 1970, the first-ever Pride march was held in New York City. 53 years after the Stonewall riots, LGBTQ+ people around the world continue to celebrate how far they have come and acknowledge that the fight for LGBTQ+ rights is far from over.

Though Austin’s “official” Pride celebration isn’t until August, there are several events, some for all ages and others for adults, being held across Central Texas during Pride month.

Saturday, June 3

QUEERBOMB 2023!

Dress it up, bring everything you can to represent yourselves in that procession down 6th Street (including instruments to bang and signs to hold high) and make Saturday June 3rd as bright and loud and queer as it can be. ALL AGES. FREE. ALL YOURS. Show up, represent, and celebrate! QUEERBOMB 2023!

Round Rock Pride

Sunday, June 4

Austin Pride’s Big Gay Drag Brunch. This event will be held every Sunday leading up to Austin’s Pride March.

Bastrop County Pride in the Park 2023

Saturday, June 10

2nd Annual Pflugerville Pride Festival

Pride is for Families at the Waterloo Greenway.

Families and children can spend the day in the park exploring a variety of hands-on art and cultural learning activities including drag queen storytime, ‘Taste the Colors of the Rainbow’ with Mom & Pops All Natural Frozen Pops, Pride Family Portraits, and a Pride Parade in the Park. Waterloo Greenway

Rainbow on the Creek at Waterloo Park.

Sunday, June 11

Pride Day at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community are invited to celebrate love and self-acceptance at the Wildflower Center during our inaugural Pride Day event! Guests can take a spirited Pride Hike through our Texas Arboretum, make a rainbow nature bracelet, sign up for Drag Bingo and more. Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Sunday, June 18

Deep in Drag at the Deep Eddy Vodka Tasting Room in Austin.

Friday, June 23

Pride Trail Run with Trail Roots and Lululemon along Barton Creek.

QUEER PRIDE FREAK SHOWS presented by ATX Queer Music Fest

In a world where our queer rights are under fire, we’ve chosen to flip the script and showcase our vibrant diversity like never before. Prepare to be amazed as we defy expectations, challenge norms, and revel in the glorious spectacle of love and resilience. TECHNICOLOR

Saturday, June 24

The Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting Pride in Local Music.

Colors of Pride Gathering in Austin.

LGBTQIA+ people of color in Central Texas deserve a Pride gathering that celebrates us – our diverse cultures, heritages, and contributions to the world – and strengthens our resilience individually and as a community. The Colors of Pride Gathering amplifies the prophetic voices of leaders in our movement for LGBTQIA+ and racial justice, healing, and cultural transformation. Colors of Pride

Dripping Springs Pride

Sunday, June 25

Pride After Dark in Dripping Springs.