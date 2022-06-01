AUSTIN (KXAN) — June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, but Austin’s “main” Pride event is on Aug. 13; still, there are tons of ways to celebrate with the community.

Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall riots, which began on June 28, 1969. The riots occurred after New York City Police’s Public Morals Squad raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, and attempted to arrest the patrons. A crowd grew outside of the bar and fought back against the police.

Over the next few days, the uprising became a movement. The first Pride marches were in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on the first anniversary of the riots in 1970.

Happy Pride Month from everyone at KXAN!

Queerbomb (6/4)

Queerbomb does not apologize. Queerbomb does not make excuses. Queerbomb is free for all. Queerbomb stands proud, and so should you. Queerbomb Manifesto

This Saturday will see the return of Queerbomb to Austin for the first time since 2019 and the event’s 12th non-consecutive year.

The alternative pride event is community organized and refuses to accept sponsorships from businesses. According to the group’s manifesto, its “purpose is to provide a space to celebrate each and every member of our community and encourage all to embrace the manifold ways we contribute to building a beautiful and diverse society.”

At 7 p.m. Saturday, there will be a rally at Native Hostel on East Eighth Street followed by a march through downtown at 8:30 p.m. (expect road closures!).

After the march, community members ages 18 and older will return to Native Hostel for a party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Rainbow on the Creek (6/11)

The Moody Amphitheater will have an all-ages event, “Rainbow on the Creek”, which will have a queer BIPOC and Latinx artisan and craft market, a drag queen story time and a “dance making workshop” in addition to music performances.

Performances include RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Roxxxy Andrews, Latin Grammy nominee Gina Chavez, a drag queen showcase, a dance battle and more.

Local LGBTQIA+ nonprofit organizations, small businesses and advocates will be in attendance, and access to gender affirming care providers and on-site testing will be available.

There will also be a panel on “LGBTQIA+ Equity in Public Spaces” moderated by Jeremy Teel, director of Beyond Brotha, an organization that is “focused on creating safe and affirming spaces for men of color of all identities.”

Razzle Dazzle Upcycle Event & Queer Art Show (6/15)

Tired of old clothes that don’t fit your style (or gender) anymore? Stop by the Dougherty Arts Center on Barton Springs Road on June 15 for an “upcycling” event — repurpose old clothes into tote bags or restyle and refresh with bedazzling and patches.

If you’d rather just get rid of those old clothes, there is an all-gender clothing swap. Trade away those old clothes for someone else’s unwanted pieces. Please note event organizers are not taking donations, according to the event’s page.

The event also includes an one-time art show featuring local LGBTQ+ artists. This event is all ages, free and outdoors.

Pride in Local Music (6/25)

Toward the end of the month, the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce will hold its third annual “Pride in Local Music”, a one-day music festival featuring LGBTQ+ artists at the Long Center.

Brian Justin Crum and Bebe Zahara Benet headline the event. The rest of the lineup features Texas-grown and Austin-based LGBTQ+ artists, including Pelvis Wrestley, Caleb De Caster and Tje Austin.

The full lineup can be found here with links to each artists’ music.

General admission tickets start at $34, but students can get in for $23. VIP tickets can be purchased for $129.

A portion of ticket sales will help fund the Chamber’s Education Fund. According to the event’s website, the chamber’s goal is to provide at least 10 scholarships worth $5,000 in 2022, up from five in 2021.

Other Local Events

Outside of Austin: Pride in Central Texas