AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent study by the real estate marketplace Zillow shows that areas with LGBTQ+ protections have higher average home values, but LGBTQ+ people are less likely to be able to afford homes in those areas.

Manny Garcia, senior population scientist at Zillow, said that homes in jurisdictions with legal protections are around 46% more expensive than ones without protections. He also notes that around half of U.S. states have LGBTQ+ housing protections.

However, he notes that the protections do not cause an increase in property values.

“The places that are enacting these legal protections tend to be more educated, more inclusive, they have a lot more technical and skilled workers. That’s the real association with higher costs,” Garcia said. “But that same population, people who are more educated and inclusive, are the ones that are also enacting these types of protections.”

In order to afford higher down payments on a home, Garcia notes that 89% of LGBTQ+ home buyers report making sacrifices, such as postponing healthcare services or skipping meals. Around 78% of non-LGBTQ+ people reported similar sacrifices.

“LGBTQ+ buyers are more likely to buy a home like a duplex, triplex or condominium; These can be some of the lower cost options in these expensive markets, cheaper than buying a single detached house” Garcia said.

Protections may end under Texas law

Austin is a clear example of a single city with protections in a state without protections.

“In states like Texas, there’s a patchwork. Some municipalities, counties or cities have their own laws in the absence of a statewide protection from discrimination,” Garcia said. “It’s about 88% more expensive to buy a home in Austin, than it is in the state of Texas. LGBTQ+ buyers who are looking to buy somewhere [where] they can count on protections from discrimination can expect to pay more.”

However, those protections may become unenforceable under Texas House Bill 2127, which is also called the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act or “Death Star Bill.” That law prevents local governments from enacting or enforcing ordinances that fall under the state’s codes, including the state’s Housing Code.

“It’s going to be awhile before we have a real clear picture of what things finally look like,” Garcia said. “If it really does challenge or add roadblocks to utilizing local legal protections that exist in Austin, then under the current administration, if you experience discrimination, you can report it to Housing and Urban Development.”

Even if those protections end, he expects that home prices are unlikely to change in Austin.

“Austin will stay at a similar price point to where it is now whether or not there are legal protections,” Garcia said. “Legal protections are a proxy for the kind of acceptance you can count on from the people around you. Even if existing protections face challenges under changes in state law, I think that they still show you that you can count on feeling safe.”