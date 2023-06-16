AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the disruptions of vandalism, eviction, inflation and online bookstores, Austin’s Book Woman is still standing.

Susan Post, Austin’s “Book Woman” (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

The store originally started in December 1975 as the Common Woman Bookstore, the name referencing a work by lesbian poet Judy Grahn. It was the collective project of 13 women who wanted Austin to have a feminist bookstore.

The last remaining member of that collective is Susan Post, who still runs the store with the help of a couple of workers. It moved locations multiple times during those early years, at one point being at 6th St. and Trinity St.

“[Our landlord] said, ‘I don’t want to look out my store and see a common woman.’ And so we had to change our name,” said Post about those years, “We were harassed on 6th St., and eventually accepted there, but it took about three years.”

The Venus symbol with a fist, an iconic feminist symbol. (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

During the 6th St. years, the store was renamed to Book Woman. It is now located at 5501 North Lamar Blvd.

“We had our window broken at least once at every location,” Post said. “Here, I’ve had bullet holes, and we’ve had graffiti. But mostly because of our longevity, and we don’t try to be outrageous, we try to be truthful, and we try to represent. So eventually, it feels like we’re accepted.”

Inflation and rising rents create concerns about the store surviving to its 50th year in 2025, Post said.

“One of my neighbors called me and said, they’re raising my rent by $4,000. And if they raise mine, I can’t survive,” Post said.

Why have a feminist bookstore?

A key part of Book Woman has always been to make feminist and queer literature available, especially in the years before the internet.

“When you walked into a bookstore, it was so hard to find a book by a woman,” Post said. “And you could find books by –if you knew who they were — some of the gay male authors. There may be only one or two known lesbian authors, but they weren’t typically in mainstream bookstores.”

Book Woman’s Pride Month display is only a fraction of what is available there. (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Assistance is another key part of the Book Woman experience: Post and her staff are happy to answer questions and help customers find what they want. When the store doesn’t have a particular work, they order it for a customer.

“I have memory of authors and books, things that are out of print or things that maybe we don’t carry anymore, but that might be the perfect book for you,” Post said. “Audrey is here, who is like on the cutting edge and is really into trans and gay history.”

In times of book bans increasingly targeting queer works and works by minorities, Post finds this even more important.

“If you went to the library and you thought, ‘Who am I? What am I? Where do I find information? How can I read about the feelings that I’m having? Who’s going to help me?’ Well, a book will help you,” Post said. “Suppressing books that deal with ‘hard topics,’ which are just life topics, will not ever, ever solve any of the problems. They’re only going to cause people and youth to be depressed. They will be considering suicide, they will run away from home, they will start cutting, they will start using drugs. The right book in someone’s hand can help stop those things.”

Pride Month Collaborations

Beyond its business as a bookstore, Book Woman also works with multiple companies and organizations during the year.

From June 27 until July 2, the store is part of Yelp’s “Bookstores Making a Difference for Pride.”

During that week, visitors to the store receive a free “reader’s kit” that includes a canvas Yelp Pride Tote, a stemless wine glass and highlighter, as well as a print by local artist Elias, Book Woman goodies and more, according to Yelp. To receive one of only 200 bags, visitors must show their Yelp profile on the company’s smartphone application.

Bookshelves at Book Woman (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

It also provides books to Aesop, a national skincare and fragrance brand, during that company’s banned books events. At a local level, the business works with the nonprofit QWELL to distribute free LGBTQ+ pride flags.

“I’m proud of you queer people in Texas, that in the last three or four years, there have been so many Pride celebrations and so, so, so many opportunities, to put on your colors and to show up and to have fun, and to not be afraid, and to just show the world that we’re here, we’re queer, we always have been, and we always will be,” Post said, “Book Woman is always is here for you. If you just need a safe space to be, just come hang out with me.”