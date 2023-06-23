LGBTQ flags on display near the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village ahead of Pride weekend. (PIX11 News)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The “Colors of Pride” gathering returns for a second year this Saturday, and organizers say it will be a place for Austin’s LGBTQ+ people of color (POC) to celebrate queer joy after a hostile legislative session.

The free event begins at noon and ends at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Branch Park Pavilion (Philomena St. and Aldrich St.), an ADA-compliant and air conditioned space.

Many of last year’s activities will return, said Colors of Pride organizer Anna Nguyen.

“Why mess with something that works?” Nguyen said. “[Last year] went amazingly well, everybody who showed up had a great time. We had nothing but amazing feedback about the event…we expect a much bigger turnout this year.”

One highlight is a panel discussion on “Queer Joy” as well, and consists of Ngyuen, Queer Black Women Alliance founder Arijah Rashid, Texas Freedom Network organizing director Adri Perez, former state representative Celia Israel and artists Thelonious Love and Aira Juliet.

“It’s been a really tough year for the queer community in many states, and not just this country, but around the world,” Ngyuen said on the topic. “We are all familiar with the challenges, the hostilities, the efforts by elected officials to further marginalize the queer community and specifically the queer community of color. So rather than dwelling on that, we want to enable the community to heal.”

The event’s focus on community is seen through its activities: a community brunch, discussion groups, performances by local artists and “speed friending.”

“Most of all, it’s community, and a part of healing is being accepted, being supported, being affirmed,” Ngyuen said. “For a queer person of color, being with community is one of the best way to heal and to recover.”

The event is organized as a collaboration by QWELL Community Foundation, Austin Latinx Pride and Austin Queer Asians. Sponsors include Google, Visa, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, PFLAG Austin, Austin Public Health, Central Health, Tito’s Vodka, Dripping Springs Distilling and Teremana Small Batch Tequila.