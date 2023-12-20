AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-based nonprofit plans to build five LGBTQ+ community centers over the next few years in order to overcome what it calls “major barriers” to the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

According to QWELL Community Foundation, results from its “LGBTQIA+ Wellbeing Survey of Greater Austin” show that local members of the LGBTQ+ community report feelings of isolation and a sense of disconnection from community.

That study, conducted annually, surveys LGBTQ+ residents in Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties.

The group said that despite “a strong system of LGBTQIA+ organizations,” a lack of community infrastructure limits the in-person capabilities of those organizations.

“We have the nation’s third-largest LGBTQIA+ population (5.9%) – only San Francisco and Portland have more LGBTQIA+ people per capita. Multiple LGBTQIA+ community centers around the Austin area will make sure that every LGBTQIA+ resident has convenient access to services, resources, guidance and a chosen family,” read a statement on the organization’s website.

Data from the study also factors into the foundation’s positioning of proposed “Austin Outpost” centers. However, site selection is still to be determined, according to QWELL Founder Clayton Gibson.

At a Dec. 12 fundraiser event for the project, Gibson described the centers as part of new mixed-use developments that will also include retail space and affordable housing in the same building. At the same event, he said that the Houston-based development company Penrose will handle the construction process for QWELL.

According to the group, the centers will not require city funds and will help generate revenue for QWELL to reinvest in the community.