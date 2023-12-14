AUSTIN (KXAN) — If anyone’s looking to get into the holiday spirit, then there are plenty of fun events to check out this weekend throughout the Austin area.
Meteorologist Sean Kelly shares some of the festive things for people of all ages to see in Central Texas, and here are a few of those options:
- Holiday light show at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters in west Austin.
- Marble Falls Walkway of Lights at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive.
- Trail of Lights in south Austin’s Zilker Park.
- Holiday pop-up bars for adults throughout Austin.
During a live-streamed conversation, Kelly also discussed what’s in store for this weekend’s weather to get everyone ready for the fun ahead.