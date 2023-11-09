AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re wanting to find something fun to do this weekend, here are a few ideas of events to check out throughout Central Texas.
Meteorologist Sean Kelly took a look at what’s happening around the area and shared these ideas:
- Creek Show 2023 kicks off Friday evening. The Waterloo Greenway is inviting people to experience nine nights of illuminated art along Waller Creek. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 10 through Nov. 18. The first night will cost visitors $25 as part of a fundraiser for Waterloo Greenway, then admission is free for the rest of the evenings.
- Seismic Dance Event 6.0 lasts from Friday to Sunday. It’s billed as a boutique house and techno music festival at The Concourse Project, located at 8509 Burleson Road Building One. Single-day passes are still available.
- Wurstfest in New Braunfels runs through the weekend and ends Sunday. It’s an annual celebration rich in German culture. According to organizers, it promises “good food, music, dancing, exciting carnival rides and games, German, Texan and domestic beer, special events and the finest in Alpine and Bavarian Style Entertainment.”