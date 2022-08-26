AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tune in on KXAN.com or the KXAN News App to watch KXAN News at 6 p.m. Friday. The newscast is pre-empted on air by the Cowboys Pre Game ahead of the NFL Preseason Football game against the Seattle Seahawks.
KXAN Live Anchor Will DuPree gave you the news you need to know today and details on weather, as you prepare for the weekend.
The stories in the digital show included the following:
- A “partial road cave-in” closed a couple of lanes in south Austin, which may affect people’s drives this weekend.
- A redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to justify the search of former President Donald Trump’s home came out Friday.
- New court records reveal more about the suspect arrested after a homicide earlier this week at Auditorium Shores.
- Families from Uvalde will join a march and a rally happening Saturday at the Texas Capitol to demand action on gun safety.
- The weekend forecast could see the return of hotter, humid weather in the Austin area.
- Austin will remain Harry’s House for a while longer, as fans will have another chance to see Harry Styles perform here.