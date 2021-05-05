Texas college students discuss mental health impact of COVID-19 pandemic, winter storms, virtual learning burnout

A classroom (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students currently wrapping up their college careers dealt with a lot mentally to reach that milestone — from COVID-19 to Texas’ winter storms as well as vaccinations and virtual learning burnout.

Three college students will discuss the impact the past year has had on them during a live-streamed conversation at 2:30 p.m.

The students who will talk to KXAN’s digital anchor Will DuPree include Faith Castle, Ashley Misnazi and Hannah Falcon. They also served as interns for the KXAN news team this semester and chronicled their experiences in their own “College During COVID-19” blog posts.

