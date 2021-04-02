Stock up now on spray-paint: HOPE Outdoor Gallery announces new facility will open this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites should stock up now on spray-paint cans because the HOPE Outdoor Gallery announced it will open its new facility in east Austin sometime this summer.

After breaking ground in 2019 and pausing work during the pandemic, the new 17.7-acre art park will begin welcoming visitors in summer 2021 near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport off Dalton Lane.

In a news release, Andi Scull, the HOPE Outdoor Gallery’s founder and creative director, said, “When SXSW 2020 was canceled, the future for the events and production industry in Austin was uncertain. Our team saw the importance of taking the time to listen and see that we could be more supportive of the creative class in our city by including more economic and educational aspects to our outdoor art park and tech gallery. We agreed that waiting to see the impact this would have on all the cultural arts groups would be critical, too. We’re so grateful to be able to open our art park for Austin and the creative community.”

A new rendering of the complex shows planes passing overhead will see that the buildings now actually spell out “hope.”

Visitors will be able to paint on walls made from 40,000 earth blocks, which were mixed together from the dirt and debris dumped at the site from other construction projects before the development began. The gallery's leaders said this will make the art park the "largest earthen-built structure" in Texas when it opens.















Crews used thousands of earth blocks to make the new HOPE Outdoor Gallery in east Austin. (Photos: Tony Moreno)

HOPE Outdoor Gallery closed its previous location at an abandoned condominium project near downtown Austin in Jan. 2019. For years neighbors and tourists visited this site to add to the ever-changing graffiti artwork on the exposed concrete walls that went up several stories.

In addition to the famous paint walls, the new park will feature a mural gallery, interactive installations, cultural events and educational activities. Crews also reused 12 shipping containers on the property to house retail stores, gallery spaces, nonprofit officer spaces, storage areas and the HOPE Market, which is the rebranded name of the HOPE Farmers Market.

Local restauranteur CK Chin, who owns Wu Chow Austin and Swift’s Attic, is also overseeing the food and beverage operations at the new art park. Plans call for visitors to be able to enjoy coffee, beer, wine, cocktails, snacks and grab-n-go food options from local and Texas-based brands.

Chin will join KXAN’s digital anchor Will DuPree on Friday at 2 p.m. for a live-streamed interview about the HOPE Outdoor Gallery’s reopening plans and what the new facility will have to offer. People can view that conversation in this story as well as the KXAN News Facebook page.