People are used to tuning in every Sunday morning to hear in-depth analysis on that week's biggest political news during the "State of Texas" program, and now they have a chance to find out ahead of time what that award-winning coverage will include.

KXAN Live anchor Will DuPree will lead a conversation Friday at 4 p.m. with a member of the KXAN politics team to preview the stories that will serve as the focus on that week's show. The second edition of this live stream will include Capitol correspondent Ryan Chandler.

During the show, Will and Ryan will discuss the following headlines:

The impeachment trial for suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton will begin next week in the Texas Senate. The Republican official is facing 20 articles of impeachment approved by the Texas House of Representatives earlier this year. Efforts are underway by different groups to influence the outcome of the trial.

Ahead of the trial starting, a new poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Politics Project shows how voters feel about whether it’s justified to remove Paxton from office.

Friday is the date where 774 new state laws are going into effect in Texas.

Tune in Fridays at 4 p.m. to catch a live-streamed preview of what’s in store for that week’s “State of Texas.”