AUSTIN (KXAN) — People are used to tuning in every Sunday morning to hear in-depth analysis on that week’s biggest political news during the “State of Texas” program, and now they have a chance to find out ahead of time what that award-winning coverage will include.

Starting this Friday afternoon, KXAN Live anchor Will DuPree will lead a conversation with a member of the KXAN politics team to preview the stories that will serve as the focus on that week’s show. The first edition of this live stream included Josh Hinkle, the host of “State of Texas.”

During the first show, Will and Josh will discuss the following headlines:

Texas House impeachment managers revealed new allegations against suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, just weeks before the start of his impeachment trial. The accusations came out Tuesday in response to motions filed by Paxton’s attorneys to dismiss the charges against him.

Only one Texan is currently running for the Republican presidential nomination, and he talked to KXAN about why he’s confident he’ll make the first primary debate next week.

A Travis County judge is expected to make a ruling as early as Wednesday over the lawsuit aiming to challenge Senate Bill 14 from going into effect. This will happen after two days of court hearings this week, which included testimony from a Texas transgender teenager about how that law banning gender-transition health care for minors will impact him.

Tune in Fridays at 4 p.m. to catch a live-streamed preview of what’s in store for that week’s “State of Texas.”