AUSTIN (KXAN) — People are used to tuning in every Sunday morning to hear in-depth analysis on that week’s biggest political news during the “State of Texas” program, and now they have a chance to find out ahead of time what that award-winning coverage will include.

Starting this Friday afternoon, KXAN Live anchor Will DuPree will lead a conversation with a member of the KXAN politics team to preview the stories that will serve as the focus on that week’s show. The first edition of this live stream included Josh Hinkle, the host of “State of Texas.”

During the first show, Will and Josh will discuss the following headlines:

Tune in Fridays at 4 p.m. to catch a live-streamed preview of what’s in store for that week’s “State of Texas.”