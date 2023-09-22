AUSTIN (KXAN) — People are used to tuning in every Sunday morning to hear in-depth analysis on that week’s biggest political news during the “State of Texas” program, and now they have a chance to find out ahead of time what that award-winning coverage will include.

KXAN Live anchor Will DuPree will lead a conversation Friday afternoon with a member of the KXAN politics team to preview the stories that will serve as the focus of that week’s show. The upcoming live stream, which will begin at 4 p.m., will include “State of Texas” host Josh Hinkle.

They’ll discuss how infighting between Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan following the Ken Paxton impeachment trial might affect the outcome of a special legislative session next month focused on education issues.

Tune in Fridays at 4 p.m. to catch a live-streamed preview of what’s in store for that week’s “State of Texas.”