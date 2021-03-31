Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? UT Austin researcher will join panel to address concerns

Jason McLellan, researcher who proved instrumental in mapping “spike protein” used in vaccine development, gets his vaccine. (Photo provided by UT College of Natural Sciences, via @MMcLellan_Lab on Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of scientific and medical experts from colleges and universities in the U.S. will be taking questions about COVID-19 vaccinations, including one researcher from the University of Texas at Austin who was instrumental in helping to develop vaccines.

UT Austin researcher Jason McLellan will help address people’s concerns in a panel through the American Society for Virology — along with other virologists, infectious disease experts and medical doctors.

After the coronavirus came to the U.S., he and his team worked to create a 3D atomic-scale map of the part of the virus that attaches itself to human cells — the spike protein. This map helped pave a way for other researchers to make COVID-19 vaccines.

The panel is expected to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. You can register online here to join the discussion.

You can watch the question and answer session in this story on KXAN.com or on the KXAN Facebook page as well.